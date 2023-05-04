Ohio COVID cases drop below 3,000 for first time this year

For the first time this year, Ohio reported fewer than 3,000 COVDI-19 cases.
The Ohio Department of Health recorded 2,978 cases in the past week. It’s the third straight week the state reported fewer than 4,000 cases and at least the seventh consecutive week the state has set a new record low.
Thursday brought the Ohio’s three-week average to 3,157 cases. It’s the second time the three-week average is fewer than 4,000 in 2023.
As of Thursday, ODH is reporting the following COVID data:
- Total: 3,441,458
- Last week: 2,978
- Three-week average: 3,157
COVID hospitalizations:
- Total: 140,473
- Last week: 192
- Three-week average: 215
COVID ICU admissions:
- Total: 15,212
- Last week: 9
- Three-week average: 15
COVID Deaths
- Total: 42,213
- Last week: 39
- Three-week average: 47
Approximately 64.88% of Ohioans started the primary COVID vaccine and 60.18% had finished it as of Thursday. ODH reported 15.92% of residents have received the updated vaccine dose.
Those interested in getting vaccinated can visit https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ to find a provider or schedule an appointment.
Vaccines also are available by appointment from each county’s local health department, and vaccine providers are listed on Ohio’s coronavirus dashboard.
