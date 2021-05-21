Ohio April unemployment rate holds steady at 4.7%

“Job gains should accelerate in coming months as consumer activity surges post-pandemic, especially among the services industries that were hardest hit over the past year,” Ayers said in an email.

He noted as well that Ohio has gained just a little over 30,000 jobs through the first four months in 2021 as employers are having increasing difficulty finding workers.

The April unemployment rate for Ohio last year was 16.4%.

Meanwhile, the national unemployment rate for April was 6.1%, up from 6% in March and down from 14.8% in April 2020.

In April, the labor force participation rate in Ohio was 62.3%, up from 62.1% in March 2021 and up from 59.8% in April 2020.

During the same period, the national labor force participation rate was 61.7%, up from 61.5% last month and up from 60.2% one year ago.