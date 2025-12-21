ODNR invites Ohioans to participate in annual New Year’s tradition: The First Day Hikes program

ODNR said naturalists will lead the hikes and share the ecological, historical and cultural stories that make each site unique.

“First Day hikes are a simple but meaningful way to begin the year with clarity, connection and purpose,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “Whether you’re stepping onto a trail for the first time or returning to a favorite path, Ohio’s state parks and nature preserves offer a place to reset and appreciate the beauty that surrounds us.”

Each hike is family-friendly and open to all experience levels.

Participants will receive a commemorative 2026 Winter Hike sticker while supplies last.

Ohio’s First Day Hikes are part of the nationwide First Day Hikes in America’s State Parks initiative.

With more than 1,000 hikes held across all 50 states, the program has encouraged millions over the past three decades to embrace outdoor recreation on the first day of the year, according to ODNR.

Hikers are reminded to dress in layers, protect exposed skin and bring water and snacks.

For tips and information, visit the ODNR website for winter trail safety tips and details on each hosted hike by searching “First Day Hike” on the events page.