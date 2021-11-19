ODH: COVID vaccine boosters will be available to all adults in Ohio

COVID-19 vaccine boosters will be available for fully vaccinated Ohioans 18 and older, the Ohio Department of Health announced Friday evening.
The announcement follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s authorization for the extra shots of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for all adults, which was recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The COVID-19 vaccines continue to be incredibly effective. However, there is a natural tendency for immunity to wane over time, whether natural immunity or immunity from a vaccine, and many require at least one booster dose. When Ohio adults choose to get booster doses, it will keep their immunity from COVID-19 at peak performance,” ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff stated in a release.
Those who originally received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a single booster dose two months following the original dose; those who received Moderna or Pfizer will be eligible six months after receiving their second dose.
Fully vaccinated adults can choose any of the three COVID-19 vaccines for their booster dose.
“For those Ohioans who haven’t yet chosen to be vaccinated, I urge you to talk to your doctor or pharmacist to get the facts about COVID-19 vaccines,” Vanderhoff said. “The COVID-19 vaccines are under constant rigorous ongoing safety review. With more than 195 million people having been fully vaccinated in the U.S., including more than 6.6 million Ohioans, these vaccines maintain a remarkable safety record. There is ample vaccine supply in Ohio for first and second doses, as well as boosters.”
Ohioans can schedule a vaccination appointment at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
To learn more about the safety, efficacy, and side effects of COVID-19 vaccines visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine.
