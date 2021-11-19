ODH: COVID vaccine boosters will be available to all adults in Ohio

The announcement follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s authorization for the extra shots of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for all adults, which was recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The COVID-19 vaccines continue to be incredibly effective. However, there is a natural tendency for immunity to wane over time, whether natural immunity or immunity from a vaccine, and many require at least one booster dose. When Ohio adults choose to get booster doses, it will keep their immunity from COVID-19 at peak performance,” ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff stated in a release.