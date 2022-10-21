journal-news logo
NOAA predicts wetter-than-normal winter for Miami Valley

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has announced its predictions for this winter, calling for an above-normal chance of a wet season for our area.

Temperature-wise, NOAA predicted we will likely see equal chances of below-, near- or above-normal temperatures.

NOAA said that this is the third consecutive La Niña winter, which is expected to bring warmer-than-normal temperatures to the Southwest, Gulf Coast and East Coast; drier-than-normal conditions across the South; and wetter-than-average conditions for parts of the Ohio Valley, Great Lakes, northern Rockies and the Pacific Northwest.

Previous winter weather predictions include the Old Farmer’s Almanac calling for a “bone-chilling,” snowy winter, and the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center calling for a generally wetter-than normal winter.

