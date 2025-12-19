Next showing at closed Middletown movie theater: The Altar

That dream is becoming a reality after the Middletown Planning Commission recently approved plans for Bishop II to open a religious place of worship on the 8.6-acre parcel formerly occupied by Cinema 10, a closed movie theater on Dixie Highway that faces Roosevelt Boulevard.

Bishop II, former pastor at Solid Rock Church in Monroe, said he purchased the property for $810,000, plus a 10% buyer’s fee at auction.

The property sold for $1.1 million in 2018 and $990,000 in 2024, according to the Butler County Auditor’s office.

In 1989, Bishop II was part of the Middletown Evangelistic Center off Breiel Boulevard, behind the Taco Bell. The church was located inside a former bus garage and since it was painted blue, it was called the “blue church,” he said.

Bishop II said that church was extremely successful at reaching underserved Middletown residents, whom he called “unchurched people.”

He hopes The Altar, the name of his new church, will serve the same purpose.

“I like the city vibe,” he said. “I have a heart for Middletown.”

Plans call for one of the walls between two movie theaters that each seat about 350 to be removed, making room for a 700-seat sanctuary. If additional seating is needed in the future, Bishop II said more walls could be removed.