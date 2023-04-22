Newly recognized Ohio State Parks Week goes from today through the end of April

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has proclaimed today through April 30 as Ohio State Parks Week.
“Ohio is blessed with diverse natural resources, from scenic rivers to wooded trails, and that diversity is reflected through our great state parks,” DeWine said in a Friday announcement. “I am proud to proclaim Ohio State Parks Week and to call attention to our accessible and family-friendly locations around the state.”
Three state parks are in or near the core Dayton area.
* John Bryan State Park outside Yellow Springs features miles of hiking and biking trails, plus the limestone gorge cut by the Little Miami Scenic River — which extends into the adjacent Clifton Gorge State Nature Preserve.
* Sycamore State Park near Trotwood is described as “an oasis of wooded splendor in the midst of expansive farmland.”
* Caesar Creek State Park, east of Waynesville, is best known for its large lake, enjoyed by boaters.
Credit: Jim Witmer
Credit: Jim Witmer
Other state parks in the region include Hueston Woods near Oxford, Buck Creek near Springfield and Kiser Lake northeast of Piqua.
Additionally, construction is under way for Ohio’s 76th state park, near Xenia. In 2021, DeWine announced the purchase and plans for Great Council State Park, which will feature an interpretation center developed in partnership with the three federally recognized Shawnee tribes and the Ohio History Connection.
In 1949, Buckeye Lake east of Columbus was officially named Ohio’s first state park and was the area that used to be known as “Ohio’s Inland Seashore” and the “Atlantic City of the Middle West,” DeWine’s office said.
Many current state parks have activities such as trails for hiking, mountain biking terrain, beaches for boating and family activities, horseback riding, disc golf and much more. Ohio State Parks Week is in partnership with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) and the Ohio State Parks Foundation.
“You can find action and adventure as well as peace and tranquility at Ohio State Parks,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “Adding to the charm is our staff of knowledgeable experts who keep the parks beautiful and offer opportunities to learn more about nature.”
About the Author