New state school superintendent suddenly resigns

“Concerns have been raised about my recent acceptance of the position of Superintendent of Public Instruction,” Dackin wrote. “I don’t want ‘revolving door’ questions to distract from the important work ahead for schools, educators, and especially children.”

He wrote that he hopes “the department can get on with building the educational future for the children of Ohio.”

Dackin succeeded former State Superintendent Paolo DeMaria, who retired last September. Siddens had been interim state superintendent after DeMaria left, but did not apply for the permanent job. She now returns to that interim role.

Dackin was most recently the superintendent of school and community partnerships at Columbus State Community College. Before that, he was superintendent of Reynoldsburg Schools near Columbus from 2007 until 2014.

After he was named state superintendent, Dackin received compliments from a broad range of groups, including teachers unions, charter school advocates and Gov. Mike DeWine.

Springboro superintendent Larry Hook was one of three finalists for the job when Dackin was named. The state board has not said how they will choose the next long-term superintendent or given a timeline.