New proposed Ohio House, Senate maps unveiled

“My understanding is that all the Republican commissioners have had an opportunity to look at it,” Huffman said. Republicans hold five of the seven redistricting commission seats.

No paper copies were offered, and the map was not yet available online by deadline — but was expected to be by later Thursday evening.

At the request of state Sen. Virgil Sykes, D-Akron, commission co-chair, the meeting recessed again until 6 p.m. so all commission members could review the proposal.

House Minority Leader Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington ― the other Democratic commission member ― said Democrats were shown the map less than three hours before the commission reconvened. She has previously said Democrats and their legislative staff were frozen out of map negotiations.

Two previous Republican proposals have passed without Democratic support, and the state Supreme Court has overturned both as unfairly favoring Republicans.

Russo said a first look at the new maps shows persistent and serious problems with asymmetry: many supposedly Democratic districts are only so by a couple of percentage points, while few or no Republican districts are that close.

On Feb. 7, the Supreme Court ordered the commission to file new state House and Senate district maps by Feb. 17. That didn’t happen; instead several Republican commissioners declared an impasse. The court then gave until noon Feb. 23 for commissioners to explain why they shouldn’t be held in contempt.

All those responses were filed on schedule. House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, and Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima, said they shouldn’t be held in contempt because they were not ordered, as individuals to do anything.

Sykes and Russo apologized for the commission’s failure and blamed it on Republican intransigence.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Auditor Keith Faber said the 10-day deadline was insufficient. DeWine said he was in “full compliance” with the court order, based on his previous statement that the commission had to pass a map.

And for the commission as a whole, Attorney General Dave Yost — acting as the commission’s lawyer — asked for “a few additional days” to pass new maps.

Prior to the commission’s Thursday afternoon meeting, Supreme Court Justice Patrick DeWine — Mike DeWine’s son — recused himself from the March 1 contempt hearing. Justice Sharon Kennedy filed notice that she will dissent from the order for that hearing.

And as commissioners gathered to meet at 3 p.m. came a notice assigning Fifth District Court of Appeals Judge Scott Gwin to participate and “conclude any proceedings” in the contempt hearing.