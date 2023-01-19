New Ohio voting bill doesn’t permit county veterans’ IDs, county recorder says

While the bill began last year as a measure eliminating most August special elections, the Ohio Senate amended it to introduce photo identification requirements.

“Securing the integrity of our elections must be our top priority,” state Sen. Niraj Antani, R- Miamisburg, said last month. “We must undertake every effort to prevent voter fraud, and requiring a photo ID to vote is a huge step in ensuring that.”

Opponents of the bill argued otherwise.

“The timing is almost as alarming as the provisions in the bill,” said Collin Marozzi, deputy policy director at the Ohio American Civil Liberties Union. “When you don’t have a problem in terms of voter impersonation, and you are creating additional barriers that will make 1 million Ohioans jump through several hoops in order to comply with it, that has an opposite effect on election integrity.”

“The requirement is to have identification with your photo and legal name on it in order to vote, including a U.S. military ID,” Antani said in a text to this news outlet Thursday. “Ironically, in order to get an Ohio veteran ID card, most of the eligible documents you have to submit are the same that are now eligible to vote. So in order to get an Ohio veteran ID card, you essentially have to have a photo ID.”

Antani added: “Recorder McClain should leave politics to those who are good at it and go back to doing his job.”

A message seeking comment from McClain was sent to a county spokeswoman.

A spokesman for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine referred questions about this facet of the bill to its sponsors. But the spokesman, Dan Tierney, said the bill provided for Bureau of Motor Vehicle-issued state identification cards as acceptable voting photo IDs available at no cost.

“What we’re doing is we’re saying anyone who does not have a driver’s license in Ohio can get a photo ID at the BMV — free. Free, free free,” the Ohio Capital Journal quoted state Rep. Bill Seitz, R-Cincinnati, as saying in legislative debate last month.

“By and large, Ohioans use their driver license as photo ID as historic practice,” Tierney said.