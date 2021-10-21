journal-news logo
X

Luxury homes planned near Springboro will start at $900K

Justin Doyle Homes will host an open house for the new master-planned community The Reserve at Cedar Ridge, located at 580 Ohio 73, between Bunnell Hill Road and Ohio 48 in Clearcreek Twp.
Caption
Justin Doyle Homes will host an open house for the new master-planned community The Reserve at Cedar Ridge, located at 580 Ohio 73, between Bunnell Hill Road and Ohio 48 in Clearcreek Twp.

Local News
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago
Open house for 24-unit Reserve at Cedar Ridge development is Nov. 2

CLEARCREEK TWP. — A new luxury residential development with homes starting at $900,000 is planned for northern Warren County east of Springboro.

On Nov. 2, Mason-based custom homebuilder Justin Doyle Homes will host an open house for the new master-planned community, The Reserve at Cedar Ridge, located at 580 Ohio 73, between Bunnell Hill Road and Ohio 48 in Clearcreek Twp.

Megan Allen, the homebuilder’s marketing coordinator, said the new 68-acre development will have 24 wooded lots ranging from one to four acres. Nearly half of the lots have been sold.

“The demand is very high in this community and homes are selling very quickly,” Allen said. “We are very proud to be building in this community.”

ExploreNew, larger Springboro Kroger store opens: ‘This is a tight-knit community’

Allen said the cost of these luxury homes start at $900,000 and each home will be 2,758 square feet or larger. She said each home will be one or two floors, with two-car to four-car garages, two to six bedrooms and up to five bathrooms. Allen said there are several designs available or a buyer can have their home custom-designed “from scratch.”

She said the development is on a ridge surrounded by mature cedar trees that provide lots of privacy. Allen said the development’s streets are paved to allow potential buyers to look at the available lots.

The new development, which is in the Springboro school district, will also feature walking trails, a community fire pit, a renovated cabin, a gazebo, and a large pond.

In Other News
1
New Ohio license plates to be fixed after Wright Flyer shown backward
2
Air Force secretary: Vaccine refusers could be prosecuted
3
New, larger Springboro Kroger store opens: ‘This is a tight-knit...
4
CDC issues alert for salmonella outbreak linked to onions imported from
5
Ohio records more than 4,000 daily COVID cases for first time in 5 days
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top