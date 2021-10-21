Luxury homes planned near Springboro will start at $900K

On Nov. 2, Mason-based custom homebuilder Justin Doyle Homes will host an open house for the new master-planned community, The Reserve at Cedar Ridge, located at 580 Ohio 73, between Bunnell Hill Road and Ohio 48 in Clearcreek Twp.

Megan Allen, the homebuilder’s marketing coordinator, said the new 68-acre development will have 24 wooded lots ranging from one to four acres. Nearly half of the lots have been sold.