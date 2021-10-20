New larger Springboro Kroger store opens Thursday

Store Manager Josh Timler, a 13-year Kroger associate said, “This is a tight knit community. We see our customers several times a week, if not daily and we know so many faces from around the surrounding neighborhoods. Our associates contributed to developing the best Kroger store in Ohio while offering a unique experience to our Springboro customers. We’re proud of our store and community and are eager to deliver excellent customer service and take Springboro to new heights.”

Customers will be able to use their Kroger app to use QR codes to help find things in the larger store as well as specials.

“The new Springboro Kroger gives us the opportunity to offer customers a full, fresh and friendly experience from the moment they walk in our doors,” Moore said. “Customers will enjoy the fresh, new look and design of the store which will make shopping easier and more convenient – a true one-stop shopping experience. This investment is a result of the input we’ve received from our customers on what they would like to see at their neighborhood Kroger.”

Caption The new Kroger is next to the older building on West Central Ave. The new store moved into the closed Kmart building. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

The new new store will have 150 employees, which is 40% more than the old store.

The smaller 56,000 square-foot store located in the same shopping plaza is for lease but does not yet have a tenant.

The first 300 customers on Thursday will receive a $10 Kroger gift card and the store has events planned throughout the weekend.

There will be appearances by Hall of Fame Reds Broadcaster Marty Brennaman, from 10 a.m. to noon; and world champion competitive eater Joey Chestnut, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. said Jenifer Moore, Kroger’s Cincinnati/Dayton Division corporate affairs manager.

Kroger will present several organizations with checks totaling more than $10,000 from the company’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation. Timler will also have a special check presentation to Franklin High School Marching Band and to the Carlisle High School Marching Band following the bands’ performance.