NEW: JobsOhio offers $237 million for new Honda plant in Fayette County

The companies are committing at least $4.2 billion in capital investment, according to the state: $3.5 billion through the battery plant and $700 million through retooling of current plants.

This means that for every dollar of JobsOhio assistance, Honda and LG Energy Solution are investing $17.72, JobsOhio says.

JobsOhio leaders believe Honda’s track record in Ohio since 1979 ― the automaker did not lay off any full-time Ohio workers until the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 — shows the company can be trusted with more than a quarter of a billion dollars in assistance.

“JobsOhio’s assistance aligns with Honda’s 45 years of growing jobs in Ohio and investing in Ohio’s people and communities, and it is based on Honda and LG Energy Solution meeting their commitments for the next 30 years,” JP Nauseef, JobsOhio president and chief executive, said Wednesday. “This represents 75 years of job creation and investment in Ohio, which will further build out the already vast supply chain across the state, benefitting all Ohioans.”

“As Honda responds to demand for electric vehicles by establishing a new battery factory and thousands of new jobs, they are also retaining thousands of jobs and adding hundreds more as they retool their existing factories to create their EV hub,” Nauseef added. “This is an excellent example of a company reinvesting in its people and operations and a testament to Ohio’s collaborative spirit and proven manufacturing workforce that Honda and LG Energy Solution chose to continue that investment here.”