BreakingNews
Man dead after road-rage shooting in Middletown

New halal restaurant opens in Riverside: ‘A gateway for everyone’

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Local News
By
Updated April 15, 2024
X

Mun-o-Salwa, a new halal restaurant, has opened in Riverside with a menu of anything from BBQ, burgers and fried chicken to paratha rolls, chicken over rice and Indian/Pakistani cuisine.

It is located at 3937 Linden Ave. in Riverside and open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily .

ExplorePHOTOS: Take a look inside Mun-o-Salwa, a halal restaurant in Riverside

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

“We believe Mun-o-Salwa is going to be a gateway for everyone,” said co-owner Waqas Khan.

Halal foods are foods that are permitted Islamic law and the meat comes from animals that have had minimal suffering.

While the restaurant serves halal food, it is not specifically for Muslims only. Khan said anyone and everyone is welcome at the restaurant.

The family-owned business started from the idea that there aren’t many options in the Dayton area for Muslims on a halal diet. Khan said Muslims typically have to drive to West Chester, Cincinnati or Columbus to get good quality halal food. He believes opening a restaurant was something they had to do for their community.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Some of the recipes the restaurant uses comes from Khan’s cousin who runs a restaurant in New York.

Customers can order food for dine-in, takeout or delivery through DoorDash or Grubhub. Mun-o-Salwa also offers catering.

ExploreHalal Burgers opens in Washington Twp.

Khan said since opening with a limited menu last week, they have had a good response and he hopes to open other restaurant locations in the area. This week, the restaurant’s full menu will be available.

For more information or questions, call the restaurant at 937-522-0584.

Reporter’s take

The most popular dish at Mun-o-Salwa so far has been the chicken over rice served with hot sauce and a homemade white sauce. This was my personal favorite. Khan described the dish as something that’s famous in New York City or Chicago.

Other dishes that I tried included the zinger burger featuring a chicken patty and the beef and chicken paratha rolls. Everything came out hot and fresh. ~ Natalie Jones

Food & Dining reporter Natalie Jones has a weekly email newsletter. Sign up at daytondailynews.com, click “My Account.”

In Other News
1
Ohio bill would incentivize cities to encourage affordable housing
2
Judge temporarily blocks Ohio ban on gender-affirming care for trans...
3
UPDATE: Missing Preble County woman found safe
4
Seasoned With Love: Meal prep, catering business opening in Bellbrook
5
Dayton airport starts FlyMyAirport digital platform to enhance travel...

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top