New Greene County state park to honor Tecumseh, Shawnee history

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday announced the creation of the state’s 76th park at Oldtown — now the site of the Tecumseh Motel at 1575 U.S. 68 in Xenia — that is one of the largest known Shawnee settlements in Ohio and cited by historians as Tecumseh’s birthplace.

“Preserving this site gives us a unique opportunity to connect today’s generation of Ohioans with the past,” DeWine stated. “By protecting this property, we are preserving Tecumseh’s legacy and Ohio’s long, rich history.”