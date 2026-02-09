New flights to Chicago, California, Nashville, London added at Cincinnati airport

When do these start?

This month, American Airlines will add up to three additional daily flights to Chicago O’Hare International Airport. The airline will offer a total of seven peak daily flights overall to the Chicago hub.

In March, Southwest Airlines will begin twice-daily nonstop service to Nashville International Airport.

British Airways will also expand its nonstop service at CVG to London Heathrow Airport from five to six days a week, beginning March 29 through October. Flights will take off every day except for Thursdays.

In May, Allegiant Air will launch a new nonstop service to John Wayne Airport in Orange County, CA., and restart nonstop service to Portland International Airport (PDX) in Oregon.

