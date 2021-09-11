New daily COVID-19 cases in Ohio remain over 8,000

A total of 26 Ohioans were admitted to the ICU due to the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, above the three-week average of 19 per day.

For the fifth day in a row, Ohio had more than 3,000 coronavirus patients in hospitals, and a total of 895 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

Today, COVID-19 patients accounted for 12.1% of all inpatient hospital beds, and 18.7% of all ICU beds.

The number people who have begun their vaccinations continued to rise, with a total of 12,358 people receiving their first dose in the past 24 hours.

A total of 63.85% of Ohioans 18 or older as well as 61.7% of Ohioans 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Of those groups, 59.32% of people 18 or older and 57.05% of people 12 or older have fully completed their vaccination.

Out of all Ohioans, 52.79% have started their vaccination, while 48.81% have completed their vaccination.