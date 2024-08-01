New $6.1M joint fire station in Carlisle to open on Friday

JEMS Chief Jesse Madden has said the station is long overdue and should last for 50 years.

The new facility will have four bays for JEMS vehicles and Carlisle fire apparatus, eight dorm rooms, a training room, a combination day room, kitchen and dining area; showers and bathrooms; a decontamination shower and changing area; a fitness room; a laundry room; shared office space for both agencies; plus storage rooms for EMS supplies, fire hose, self-contained breathing apparatus, and turnout gear.

The new station is on a 4.3-acre lot in the Carlisle Business Park. JEMS purchased the property for $125,000 from the city of Carlisle.

JEMS is moving due to the planned construction of a roundabout on Ohio 123/East Sixth Street at the entrance of Community Park and the new Franklin High School.

The station at 201 E. Sixth St. was first the home of the volunteer Franklin Emergency Squad that was formed in 1969, which later became the JEMS District in 1981. From that time until 2013, JEMS provided emergency medical services for Franklin, Carlisle and Franklin Twp. In January 2013, the Franklin Division of Fire separated from the JEMS District and started providing emergency medical services in the city of Franklin.