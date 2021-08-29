Nearly 4,000 new cases of COVID reported in Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported nearly 4,000 daily cases of coronavirus on Sunday.
The department reported 3,963 new cases in the state, bringing the total case count to more than 1,211,895.
On Saturday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 5,204 and on Friday the state reported 4,855 cases. Thursday was the first time Ohio’s daily case number count surpassed 5,000 since January.
Ohio’s three-week average is now 3,313. On top of the new cases, Ohio also reported 34 new hospitalizations and 4 ICU admissions in the last 24 hours.
No new deaths were reported.
Visit coronavirus.ohio.gov for information about how to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
