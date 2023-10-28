Nearly 400 without power in the Miami Valley

More than 400 customers are without electricity in the Miami Valley on Saturday morning.

As of 10:25 a.m., the Ohio AES map said 370 residents are facing outages at the moment. The Duke Energy map said 21 residents are without power in Butler County as well.

Earlier this morning, 1,973 residents were without power.

Approximately 1,965 customers are without power in the Englewood area. Crews are working quickly and safely on restoration. If you are experiencing an outage, be sure to report it online at https://t.co/S0b61Re4a5 or call 877-4OUTAGE (877-468-8243). pic.twitter.com/PlcxdxIfIa — AES Ohio (@AESOhio) October 28, 2023

According to AES representative Mary Ann Kabel, crews are working to restore power.

A cause behind the power outages is not yet known, Kabel said.

If you are experiencing an outage, call 877-468-8243 or report it here.

We will update as we learn more.