Nearly 400 without power in the Miami Valley

Local News
By
Updated 15 minutes ago
X

More than 400 customers are without electricity in the Miami Valley on Saturday morning.

As of 10:25 a.m., the Ohio AES map said 370 residents are facing outages at the moment. The Duke Energy map said 21 residents are without power in Butler County as well.

Earlier this morning, 1,973 residents were without power.

According to AES representative Mary Ann Kabel, crews are working to restore power.

A cause behind the power outages is not yet known, Kabel said.

If you are experiencing an outage, call 877-468-8243 or report it here.

We will update as we learn more.

In Other News
1
Ohio community colleges enrollment has declined in past decade
2
WSU student enjoys internship at baseball hall of fame
3
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Ohio
4
Bethel school transgender policy target of new lawsuit, separate legal...
5
Best Buy recalls 930,000 Insignia pressure cookers due to burn hazard

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top