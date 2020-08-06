Breaking News

National Air Force Museum opens new exhibit on Air Force One

President Donald Trump departs on Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport on February 12, 2017. (Richard Graulich / The Palm Beach Post)
Credit: Richard Graulich

Local News | 5 hours ago
By Daniel Susco

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force has announced that tomorrow it will open a new exhibit titled “Flying the President,” featuring memorabilia flown aboard Air Force One from administrations ranging from Franklin Delano Roosevelt to Donald Trump.

In particular, the exhibit will highlight the members of the Air Force who perform the task of transporting the president and other high-ranking government officials.

Among the items included in the exhibit are dozens of objects from each administration, such as a gin rummy score card from the Truman administration, President Kennedy’s cigar box, memorabilia from President Nixon’s 1979 visit to China and candies from the Eisenhower, Clinton, George W. Bush and Obama administrations. Also included are badges, bags and uniform items given to members of the crew.

This permanent exhibit will be in the museum’s Presidential Gallery.

The museum reopened last month after being closed for 108 days due to the coronavirus with promises of new exhibits and a new emphasis on visitor safety.

The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers free admission and parking. Masks are required during the pandemic.

