Nashville bombing suspect: Who is Anthony Warner?

Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, is the man believed to be behind the Nashville Christmas Day bombing. His motive is still unknown, but authorities believe he acted alone.
“These answers won’t come quickly and will still require a lot of our team’s efforts,” FBI Special Agent Doug Korneski said at a Sunday news conference. “Though we may be able to answer some these questions as our investigation continues, none of those answers will be enough by those affected by this event.”
FBI agents told Nashville news outlets that Warner had “paranoia” over 5G technology used by AT&T and other telecommunication companies, Newsweek reported.
Warner, who public records show had experience with electronics and alarms and who had also worked as a computer consultant for a Nashville realtor, had been regarded as a person of interest in the bombing since at least Saturday, when federal and local investigators converged on a home linked to him, the Associated Press reported.
The RV that blew up Christmas morning was identified as registered to Warner. A Google Maps image from 2019 showed that a vehicle similar to the one used in the bombing was parked in the backyard of a house Warner owned. On Sunday, the vehicle was no longer there, AP reported.
Warner was reportedly identified by DNA found at the scene. He is the only person associated with the bombing so far.
“We’re still following leads, but right now there is no indication that any other persons were involved,” Korneski said. “We’ve reviewed hours of security video surrounding the recreation vehicle. We saw no other people involved.”
In just a few days, hundreds of tips and leads have been submitted to law enforcement agencies. Yet thus far, officials have not provided information on what possibly drove Warner to set off the explosion. Officials do not know why Warner selected the location for the bombing. However, Nashville Mayor John Cooper reported that the AT&T building may have been targeted.
“Those of us in Nashville realize that on Second Avenue there is a big AT&T facility and the truck was parked adjacent to this large, historic AT&T facility, which happens to be in downtown Nashville, somewhat surprisingly,” Cooper said Sunday.