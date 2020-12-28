Nashville bombing suspect: Who is Anthony Warner?

Warner was reportedly identified by DNA found at the scene. He is the only person associated with the bombing so far.

“We’re still following leads, but right now there is no indication that any other persons were involved,” Korneski said. “We’ve reviewed hours of security video surrounding the recreation vehicle. We saw no other people involved.”

In just a few days, hundreds of tips and leads have been submitted to law enforcement agencies. Yet thus far, officials have not provided information on what possibly drove Warner to set off the explosion. Officials do not know why Warner selected the location for the bombing. However, Nashville Mayor John Cooper reported that the AT&T building may have been targeted.

“Those of us in Nashville realize that on Second Avenue there is a big AT&T facility and the truck was parked adjacent to this large, historic AT&T facility, which happens to be in downtown Nashville, somewhat surprisingly,” Cooper said Sunday.