3 Germantown women killed in crash that also injures 2 children, man

All of the victims are from the greater Valley View community, Andzik said.

Andzik described the children in the crash as “school age.”

The car apparently was headed north on state Route 4 when it went off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected and went across the road and collided with the minivan that was headed south on state Route 4. The vehicles crashed at a T-bone angle, the chief said.

It is unknown whether speed was a factor, but there is no indication alcohol was involved, he said.

“Additionally, there was a black vehicle that also may be part of this crash that left the scene,” Andzik said.

The black or dark-colored car is believed to be a sportier older model and was not believed to have been hit during the crash. Anyone with information on the driver or car is urged to contact German Twp. police at 937-855-7215.