3 Germantown women killed in crash that also injures 2 children, man

Three women were killed and three people, including two children, were injured Friday afternoon in a crash south of Germantown.
Victims Rebecca Roberts, 61, and her daughter Katie Roberts, 30, of Germantown were riding in the minivan, and Ashley Mance, 26, also of Germantown, was the driver of the other car. Their names were released by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
The two-vehicle rollover crash was reported around 4 p.m. in the 8900 block of state Route 4 near Eby Road in German Twp.
German Twp. Police Chief Joseph Andzik said the two children were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital and were in critical condition.
One woman was killed in the car in which the children were riding and two women were killed in the minivan. A man riding in the minivan was injured and taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, the chief said.
All of the victims are from the greater Valley View community, Andzik said.
Andzik described the children in the crash as “school age.”
The car apparently was headed north on state Route 4 when it went off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected and went across the road and collided with the minivan that was headed south on state Route 4. The vehicles crashed at a T-bone angle, the chief said.
It is unknown whether speed was a factor, but there is no indication alcohol was involved, he said.
“Additionally, there was a black vehicle that also may be part of this crash that left the scene,” Andzik said.
The black or dark-colored car is believed to be a sportier older model and was not believed to have been hit during the crash. Anyone with information on the driver or car is urged to contact German Twp. police at 937-855-7215.