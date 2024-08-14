Multiple medics called after Franklin pursuit ends in crash in Dayton

Local News
By
47 minutes ago
X

Multiple medics were called after a pursuit from Warren County ended in a crash in Dayton late Tuesday.

According to Franklin dispatchers, the pursuit began at 11:27 p.m. on Interstate 75 when officers saw a suspect travelling over 100 mph.

The pursuit finally ended at 11:44 p.m. in a crash at Germantown Street and Stolz Avenue in Dayton, according to Franklin dispatchers and Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

Montgomery County dispatchers said that the vehicle was briefly reported as on fire at the scene, and three medics were requested to respond, though the extent of injuries, if any, was unknown.

One person was also reportedly trapped inside the vehicle, records said.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

In Other News
1
5 things to know about Pepper Fest, happening this weekend at the Fraze
2
Recreational cannabis: Ohio faster than other states from legalization...
3
With recreational cannabis legal, how will cops catch high drivers?
4
Financial health of local school districts varies considerably, driving...
5
Tennis fans get taste of Cincinnati Open’s future as tournament begins

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top