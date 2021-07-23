Muffin products, including Walmart and 7-Eleven brands, recalled for possible Listeria contamination

Give and Go Prepared Foods Corporation has announced a recall of muffins across multiple brands sold at multiple retailers due to a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, in frail or elderly people and in people with weakened immune systems, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. Infections can also cause stillbirths or miscarriages among pregnant women, it said.
Recalled products include muffins in Walmart’s Marketplace and Great Value brands, as well as 7-Eleven branded muffins.
Give and Go Prepared Foods Corp. said it hasn’t received any reports of illness, but that they are starting the recall out of an abundance of caution.
Consumers with any of the below listed products are asked to immediately throw them away and not eat them.
Recalled muffins, by brand, include:
7-Eleven
- Selects banana nut three pack mini muffins, Lot codes GCJ1A and GCD1A
- Selects chocolate chip three pack mini muffins, Lot codes GCC1A, GCJ1A
Freshness Guaranteed
- Blueberry streusel/strawberry streusel mini muffins (12 oz, 10 per case), lot codes GBK1A, GBE1A, GCE1A and GCL1A
- Party cake mini muffins (12 oz, 10 per case), lot codes: GBE1C, GBL1C, GCJ1C and GCD1C
- Chocolate chip mini muffins (12 oz, 10 per case), lot codes: GBD1C, GBK1C, GCC1C and GCJ1C
- Blueberry streusel mini muffins (12 oz, 10 per case), lot codes: GBC1C, GBJ1C, GBD1A, GBK1A, GCD1A and GCK1A
- Blueberry streusel/banana nut mini muffins (12 oz, 10 per case), lot codes: GBJ1A, GBD1A, GCE1A, GCL1A
- Banana nut mini muffins (12 oz, 10 per case), lot codes: GBL1C, GBF1C, GCD1C, GCK1C
Great Value
- Chocolate chip snack muffins (12 oz, eight per case), lot codes: GBC1B, GBJ1B, GCJ1B and GCD1B
- Banana nut snack muffins (12 oz, eight per case), lot codes: GBJ1B, GBD1B, GCC1B, GCJ1B
- Blueberry snack muffins (12 oz, eight per case), lot codes: GBI1B, GBC1B, GCI1B, GCC1B
- Chocolate chip brownie snack cup (12 oz, eight per case), lot codes: GCB1B, GCI1B
Marketside
- Chocolate muffins (14 oz, nine per case), lot codes: GBJ1C, GBD1C, GCI1C, GCC1C
- Strawberry and crème muffins (14 oz, eight per case), lot codes: GCB1C, GCI1C
Stop n Shop
- 12-count blueberry streusel mini muffins, lot codes: GBF1C, GBM1C
- 12-count mini corn muffins, lot codes: GBM1C, GCD1C, GCK1C
Uncle Wally’s
- Twin muffins – blueberry, best when used by dates: Aug. 29 and Sept. 5, 2021
- Twin muffins – chocolate chip, best when used by dates: Aug. 29 and Sept. 5, 2021
- Twin muffins – banana nut, best when used by dates: Aug. 29 and Sept. 5, 2021
- Twin muffins – blueberry, chocolate chip and banana nut (3.75 oz, 20 units per tray, six trays per case), banana nut, best when used by dates: Aug. 29 and Sept. 5, 2021
The Worthy Crumb
- Assorted large muffins – blueberry streusel, best when used by Aug. 28
- Assorted large muffins – banana nut, best when used by Aug. 28
- Assorted large muffins – double chocolate, best when used by Aug. 28
- Assorted large muffins - blueberry streusel, banana nut and double chocolate (3.6 oz, 16 units per tray)
- Oreo three pack mini muffins, lot codes: GBL1A, GBF1A, GCB1A and GCI1A, and best by date of Aug. 23 and 26
- Oreo three pack mini muffins tray (10 units of 2.6 oz), lot codes GBL1A, GBF1A, GCB1A and GCI1A, and best by date of Aug. 23 and Aug. 26
For more information, consumers can contact Give and Go Prepared Foods Corp. at 1-844-366-1171.