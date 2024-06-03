Motor News: Submit your Wheels events

To submit your event for free, email Wheels at wheels@coxohio.com. Deadline is 10 days prior to desired date of publication or event. (No PDFs please.) See full list, including weekly and monthly cruise-ins, online at www.daytondailynews.com/cars/ and look for MOTOR NEWS.
JUNE 8
- AGAPE FAMILY WORSHIP CENTER FOURTH ANNUAL CAR SHOW. 3 to 8 p.m. 4111 Mapleview Drive, Beavercreek. Top 30 and best of show trophies, door prizes, 50/50. Registration is from 3 to 6 p.m. Spectators admitted for free; $10 entry fee. Open to vehicles of all ages. Rain date is June 15. Not responsible for accidents. For more information, call Foster Akers at 937-716-4227 or Pastor Mark McVey at 937-604-8301.
- 33rd ANNUAL IH SCOUT & ALL TRUCK NATIONALS ‘24 SHOW & SWAP MEET. The event is June 8 and 9 at the Navistar International Truck Assembly Plant in Springfield. The weekend will include opening ceremonies and flag raisings, registration, judging, show and shine, golf car plant tours, guest speakers and tech seminars, swap meet, Navistar Plant drive-thru, door prizes and an awards presentation. For more information or to register, visit midnitestar.org.
JUNE 9
- 2nd ANNUAL 20th CENTURY ALL GM CAR SHOW AND SWAP MEET TO BENEFIT MATTHEW 25 MINISTRIES. 9 to 4 p.m. (Registration 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) ,1117 SR 32, Jeff Wyler Eastgate Auto Mall, Batavia. $20 entry fee ($15 pre-registration). Spectators admitted at no cost. Dash plaques for the first 100 cars registered and unique trophies for the top 40 cars plus several specialty classes. All judged vehicles must be 1999 or older. Rain or shine. “This is a huge show honoring our GM heritage and supporting a worthy charity,” according to organizers. Food trucks and music will be present. Contact southernohiorockets@gmail.com for further information or registration.
JUNE 16
- 10th ANNUAL FATHER’S DAY CAR & TRUCK SHOW. Noon to 3 p.m. Fairview Church, 750 Union Blvd., Englewood. Enjoy food, live music and door prizes for registered cars every hour. Guessing games for adults and kids as well as a kids’ tent with activities will be available. Awards will include Top 15, Specialty and Choice as well as a Best in Show Award. The first 85 entries will receive a dash plaque, and the first 150 entries will receive a goody bag. Registration is $10 or the equivalent in canned goods. For more information, email fairviewbicchurch@gmail.com or call 937-836-5068.
JUNE 22
- DAYTON CARS AND COFFEE AT AUSTIN LANDING. 8 to 11 a.m. Austin Landing. 10050 Innovation Drive, Miamisburg. Free admission. Join southwest Ohio’s most passionate car enthusiasts at this nationally recognized gathering. “As the largest Cars and Coffee gathering in southwest Ohio, we welcome them to our beautiful development, restaurants and hotels to experience what Austin Landing has to offer,” according to organizers. The gathering is open to everyone. No matter your taste, there is something for everyone — from exotics to classics and vintage iron to tuned cars.
JUNE 23
- KETTERING AMERICAN LEGION POST 598 CRUISE-IN IN THE PARK. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 5700 Kentshire Drive, Kettering. Free admission. Weather-dependent. Open to cars, trucks, motorcycles, old tractors and racing boats. Organizers say if it’s powered, bring it. Come out and enjoy the shade in the park. For more information, call 937-433-9327.
- THE GLENDALE GATHERING: HISTORIC & COLLECTOR VEHICLES. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 30 Village Square, Glendale. Vehicles can be considered for Best in Show, 19 Awards of Excellence, and 23 Special Awards based on make, model or year. For more information, visit www.glendaleohio.org.
JULY 7
- FIRECRACKER CRUISE-IN ST. HENRY 1 to 5 p.m. 272 E. Main Street, St. Henry, Ohio 45883. $10 entry fee. Dash plaques to the first 150. Rain or shine. Door prizes. 50/50 raffle. Music. Sponsorship plaques. Trophies. (Not responsible for accidents.) Proceeds used to enhance picnic entertainment and to support the Cancer Association of Mercer County. For more information, call Ben Miller at 419-852-9021 or Dwayne Hemmelgarn at 419-852-3057 or visit FirecrackerCruiseIn.
AUG. 3
- 39th ANNUAL DAYTON BRITISH CAR DAY. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastwood MetroPark, 1385 Harshman Road, Dayton. “Midwest’s Best British Car & Motorcycle Show Celebrating the MGC and TR 7.” Show runs rain or shine. Participant’s choice car show, vendors and swap meet, full service concession stand, dash plaques to first 200 entrants. Spectators admitted for free. For more information, call 937-603-7601 or email DaytonBCD@gmail.com. For registration, call 513-683-7974 or email DaytonBCD@gmail.com. Visit the website and register online at britishcardaydayton.
SEPT. 15
- 17th DAYTON CONCOURS d’ELEGANCE. Carillon Park in Dayton. Concours d’Elegance will celebrate the 125th anniversary of Packard, the automobile known for its elegant, rakish lines and a swift, purring speed. The Concours d’Elegance, presented by AAA, is the Midwest’s premier classic and antique automobile and motorcycle show, according to organizers. The Concours also will pay tribute to the so-called “pony car,” which includes Mustang, Camaro, Challenger and others built from 1964 to 1972. For more information, visit daytonconcours.com.
