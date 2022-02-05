Most local snow emergency advisories lifted, caution while driving still urged

Many local counties have cancelled their snow emergency advisories that resulted from this week’s heavy winter storm of ice, snow and sleet.
The Greene County advisory alert was lifted Friday, according to the the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Preble County cancelled its Level 1 snow emergency advisory at 8 a.m. Saturday, the Preble County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.
Montgomery County’s snow emergency advisory was lifted at 9:30 a.m. Saturday by Sheriff Rob Streck, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Butler County’s Level 1 snow emergency advisory also was lifted Saturday, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Darke County’s snow advisory also was lifted, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. Deputies still urged people to use caution while driving and bundle up for the chilly temperatures today, the post also said.
All snow emergency levels have been lifted for Clark County, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Drivers should be remember some roads remain slick with ice and snow in different parts of the county, the release also said.
Most roadways can be used again as snowplow crews have cleared roads, but drivers should still use caution, drive slowly and wear a seatbelt, the release said.
We will continue to update this story as more alerts become available.
