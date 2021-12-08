More than 8,700 COVID cases reported in Ohio

Ohio reported 8,707 daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing its total to 1,752,508 total cases, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
A month ago, on Nov. 8, the state recorded 3,122 daily cases and was averaging 3,611 in the previous three weeks. Currently, Ohio’s 21-day average is 6,289 cases a day, according to ODH. In the last week, the state is averaging 7,621 cases a day.
Ohio had 4,297 COVID patients hospitalized on Wednesday, including 1,100 in ICUs and 676 on ventilators.
One in five hospital patients and one in four patients in the state have coronavirus, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. That’s a 10% increase in COVID inpatients in the last week and 45% increase in the past three weeks. COVID patients in Ohio’s ICU are up 11% over last week and 39% in the past three weeks.
Compared to 60 days ago, Ohio’s seen a 27% increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients and a 20% increase in coronavirus patients admitted to the ICU.
In the last day, the state recorded 395 hospitalizations and 53 ICU admissions, according to ODH. Ohio’s 21-day average is 272 hospitalizations and 26 ICU admissions a day.
More than 6.83 million Ohioans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday. Nearly 58.5% of the state’s population has started the vaccine, including 68.9% of adults and 62.21% of people 5 and older.
More than 6.27 million residents have finished the vaccine, accounting for about 53.66% of Ohioans, according to ODH. Nearly 64.15% of adults and 57.03% of people 5 and older have completed the vaccination in Ohio.
