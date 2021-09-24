More than 7,000 daily COVID cases reported in Ohio for 2nd day in a row

Ohio updates death data twice a week. Because other states do not regularly report death certificate information to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics, the data can fluctuate.

The day a death is reported does not reflect the day the death occurred.

Ohio had 3,693 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Friday, as well as 1,030 coronavirus patients in ICUs and 682 on ventilators.

COVID patients accounted for 14% of the state’s hospital beds, 21.62% of ICU beds and 14.32% of ventilators, according to ODH.

About 21.5% of hospital beds, 19.48% of ICU beds and 60.99% of ventilators in Ohio are available.

In the last day the state recorded 305 hospitalizations and 20 ICU admissions. Ohio is averaging 245 hospitalizations a day and 21 ICU admissions a day over the past three weeks.

More than 53.5% of Ohioans have started the COVID vaccine, including 64.81% of adults and 62.7% of those 12 and older.

Nearly 50% of residents have completed the vaccine, including 60.34% of adults and 58.15% of Ohioans 12 and older, according to ODH.