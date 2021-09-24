More than 7,000 daily COVID cases reported in Ohio for 2nd day in a row

Ohio reported 7,095 daily COVID-19 cases Friday according to the Ohio Department of Health, making it the second straight day the state has recorded more than 7,000 cases.
On Thursday, the state reported 7,475 daily cases. Ohio is averaging 6,624 cases a day in the last three weeks and 6,329 cases in the last week.
Last Friday, Ohio’s seven-day average was 7,186 cases a day.
The state reported 224 deaths Friday, bringing its total to 21,820, according to ODH. It’s the highest number of deaths reported in the last three weeks.
Ohio updates death data twice a week. Because other states do not regularly report death certificate information to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics, the data can fluctuate.
The day a death is reported does not reflect the day the death occurred.
Ohio had 3,693 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Friday, as well as 1,030 coronavirus patients in ICUs and 682 on ventilators.
COVID patients accounted for 14% of the state’s hospital beds, 21.62% of ICU beds and 14.32% of ventilators, according to ODH.
About 21.5% of hospital beds, 19.48% of ICU beds and 60.99% of ventilators in Ohio are available.
In the last day the state recorded 305 hospitalizations and 20 ICU admissions. Ohio is averaging 245 hospitalizations a day and 21 ICU admissions a day over the past three weeks.
More than 53.5% of Ohioans have started the COVID vaccine, including 64.81% of adults and 62.7% of those 12 and older.
Nearly 50% of residents have completed the vaccine, including 60.34% of adults and 58.15% of Ohioans 12 and older, according to ODH.