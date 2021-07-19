More than 600 daily cases of COVID reported in Ohio for first time this month

State health officials are monitoring the recent increase in cases after weeks of COVID declining in Ohio.

ODH Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff said last week that the cause of the increase in cases isn’t clear, but noted the delta variant will likely take over the alpha variant as Ohio’s dominant strain of the virus.

“The good news is our current vaccines are effective against the delta variant,” he said. “The bad news is if you’re not fully vaccinated you’re at real risk for serious illness, including hospitalization or death.”

As of Monday, 5,666,991 people in Ohio have received at least one dose the coronavirus vaccine and 5,311,703 have completed it.

More than 48% of Ohioans have started the vaccine and nearly 45.5% of residents have finished it, according to ODH.

The state reported 35 hospitalizations Monday, just over the 21-day average of 32.

There were four ICU admissions reported in the last day in Ohio. The state is averaging four ICU admissions a day over the last three weeks.