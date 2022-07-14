More than 20,000 weekly COVID cases reported in Ohio

For west central Ohio, which includes Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties, it’s a 13% increase in coronavirus inpatients over the last week and a 179% increase compared to 60 days ago.

Southwest Ohio record a 27% increase in hospitalized patients with the virus over the past week and a 128% increase in the last 60 days, according to OHA. Southwest Ohio consists of Butler, Warren, Hamilton, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Clinton counties.

ICUs are also seeing more patients who have tested positive for COVID.

Statewide, there were 141 ICU patients with the virus as of Thursday, with 21 in southwest Ohio and 12 in west central.

In the last week, southwest Ohio recorded an 11% increase in ICU patients who tested positive for coronavirus, according to OHA. In the last 60 days, it’s increased by 91%.

For west central Ohio, ICU COVID patients have increased by 9% compared to a week ago and 200% compared to 60 days ago.

The state health department reported 550 hospitalizations and 39 ICU admissions in the past week.

While cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions have continued to climb the past three months, they are a fraction of what Ohio reported during previous peaks, including the delta and omicron surges.

Greene County is one of five Ohio counties with a high community level of coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends people in counties with a high transmission risk to wear a mask indoors while in public and to stay up to date with coronavirus vaccines. Greene County Public Health also encouraged residents to wash hands frequently and social distance when possible.

Darke, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties have a medium transmission risk and Butler, Champaign Clark and Miami counties has a low risk, according to the CDC.