More than 16,000 COVID cases recorded for 3rd straight week in Ohio

West central Ohio — which includes Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties — had 99 COVID patients in its hospitals and 11 in its ICUs.

The region reported a 15% decrease in inpatients with coronavirus compared to last, week but a 71% increase from 60 days ago. In ICUs, west central Ohio recorded a 21% decrease in COVID patients from a week ago, but a 267% increase from 60 days ago, according to OHA.

There were 164 coronavirus patients hospitalized in southwest Ohio Thursday and 25 ICU patients with the virus in the region.

It was an 11% decrease in hospitalized COVID patients compared to a week ago, but a 62% increase from 60 days ago. The region reported a 14% increase in coronavirus patients in its ICUs compared to last week and a 39% increase from 60 days ago.

Southwest Ohio consists of Butler, Warren, Hamilton, Adams, Brown, Clermont and Clinton counties.

Fifty people were admitted to ICUs in Ohio with COVID in the past week, according to ODH.

The state health department added 103 coronavirus deaths Thursday, bringing Ohio’s total to 40,747.