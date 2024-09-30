More than 13,000 still without power after Hurricane Helene remnants storm the Miami Valley

As of 8:38 a.m. Monday, AES Ohio had 13,411 customers without power, including 8,180 in Montgomery County, according to the AES Ohio Outage Map.

More than 1,300 line tree and support personnel were working to repair service Friday and Saturday, according to the company. Limited visibility and damaged in hard-to-reach areas delayed crews’ ability to restore power over the weekend, AES Ohio said. As of Sunday, 93% of impacted customers had service and AES Ohio is aiming for 95% by Tuesday evening.

AES Ohio is reporting the following outages as of 8:38 a.m.:

Butler County: 1

Clark County: 123

Darke County: 7

Greene County: 3,172

Miami County: 59

Montgomery County: 8,180

Preble County: 714

Warren County: 363

As of 8:41 a.m., the following amount of Duke Energy customers did not have power:

Butler County: 255

Montgomery County: 1

Preble County: 13

Warren County: 533

Ohio Edison had the following outages as of 8:32 a.m.: