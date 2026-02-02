Montgomery, Clark and Butler county schools eligible for new state free glasses program

“The whole goal is to make sure children in Ohio can see — that they can see to read," DeWine said at the program’s launch event in Cleveland.

DeWine went on to explain that, while Ohio law requires schools to perform preliminary vision screenings to see if children might need corrective glasses or contacts, about three-fourths of students never go on to receive a comprehensive eye exam.

“So, we’re going to take the van to them, we’re going to take the doctor to them,” DeWine said. “Any child who’s been identified as possibly needing an eye exam will get an eye exam — that will be at no cost to the family. And then if they need glasses, they will be able to get glasses. Glasses will be delivered and fitted."

It’ll be a school’s choice to use either OhioSEE’s mobile vision screening van services or to set up a temporary in-school clinic. According to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s office, the program is expected to serve up to 14,000 children per year, once it’s fully formed.

“What we are doing with OhioSEE is life-changing for these students, and this is just the beginning,” DeWine said. “I look forward to seeing this program grow as it addresses the barriers preventing young students from receiving the critical eye care they need. I encourage superintendents in the pilot counties to take a serious look at this program and contact us to get enrolled.”

At least one local district, Dayton Public Schools, has confirmed with this outlet that it plans to apply to become part of the program.

Across the 15 eligible counties, about 50 districts have either already applied or are in the process. Lauren Niner, a spokesperson for DeWine’s office, told this outlet Monday that ODH will continue to onboard new districts throughout

The counties were selected because, ODH found, at least 80% of the county’s students were identified to need eyeglasses but never ended up receiving them. Other eligible counties include Allen, Clermont, Cuyahoga, Erie, Franklin, Guernsey, Huron, Jackson, Lorain, Mahoning, Marion, and Ross.

The state awarded a combined $7.5 million to three optometry vendors that will implement the OhioSEE program in its first two years. The program is ultimately funded through the latest round of the state budget, which created a new Children’s Vision Services fund and stocked it with $10 million over the biennium.

For more stories like this, sign up for our Ohio Politics newsletter. It’s free, curated, and delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday evening.

Avery Kreemer can be reached at 614-981-1422, on X, via email, or you can drop him a comment/tip with the survey below.