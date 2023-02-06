Monroe environmental company buys Jefferson Twp. land for nearly $2.5 million

Valicor describes itself as a “leading North American provider of non-hazardous wastewater treatment and recycling services.”

“We are pleased to partner with CWE (Clean Water Environmental) as we continue to expand our national platform of sustainable wastewater treatment offerings for our customers,” Valicor Chief Executive Steve Hopper said in a release. “With the addition of CWE’s advanced waste treatment capabilities, Valicor will strengthen our commitment to serve our customers and communities with environmentally responsible waste treatment practices.”

“A partnership with Valicor is the ideal next step for our company’s growth and development,” John Staton, CEO of Clean Water, said in the same release.

Valicor also has locations at 3415 Cincinnati-Dayton Road and 2640 Lefferson Road in Middletown. It also has plants and offices in Alabama, Indiana, Colorado, Kentucky, Michigan and elsewhere.

Some of the parcels had been owned in the past by Perma-Fix, which had operated in that area since 1941. Perma-Fix sold its Cherokee Drive plant in 2008 after a Jefferson Twp. Zoning Board rejected a company request for a taller exhaust stack.

Four years later, the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency issued to subsequent property owner Clean Water a notice of violation. At the time, RAPCA Administrator John Paul said his agency was troubled with Clean Water’s response to an incident in February 2012 in which the plant accepted for recycling more than 58,000 gallons of refinery oil high in odoriferous hydrogen sulfide.

Earlier, in 2003, a neighborhood group’s protest derailed a U.S. Army contract with Perma-Fix for treatment of neutralized VX nerve agent to be discharged into the Montgomery County sewer system.

At the time, the plant at 300 Cherokee Drive recycled oil and industrial wastewater.

Valicor says it transports and processes “wastewater streams” that result from the production of industrial and consumer goods.

Questions about the purchase were sent to Hopper and another Valicor executive.

A staff member for the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency in Dayton was not able to answer questions immediately Monday morning but said information may be forthcoming later.