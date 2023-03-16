Money available for families needing help with affordable internet service

The Federal Communications Commission has developed the Affordable Connectivity Program to help families afford internet services.
The ACP replaced the Emergency Broadband Benefit, which was created during the pandemic to assist families with internet connectivity. Most families who received the EBB were automatically transferred to the ACP.
Those who receive SNAP benefits or other forms of federal assistance should make sure addresses and contact information is updated with the Ohio Dept. of Job and Family Services.
Eligible households may receive up to $30 per month in discounts for internet service. Households that are currently enrolled will automatically receive the discount on their monthly income bill — the benefit is not paid directly to the individual.
Eligibility: Locals may be eligible for this benefit if anyone in the household receives one of the following benefits:
· SNAP/food stamps
· Medicaid
· Supplemental Security Income
· Federal Public Housing Assistance
· WIC
· Lifeline
· National School Lunch Program
· School Breakfast Program
· Pell grant (must be received in this award year)
· Tribal specific programs, such as Tribal TANF
· Meets the eligibility standards for a participating internet provider’s existing low-income internet program.
Residents may also be eligible if the household’s annual income is less than 200% of the federal poverty level.
To apply, go online to ACPBenefit.org to submit your application or print out a mail-in application.
