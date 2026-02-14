Mild Valentine’s Day kicks off week of spring-like temperatures

Partial sunshine is in the forecast for Valentine’s Day, with highs near 51 degrees in Dayton, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Tonight will be mostly overcast, with rain creeping in on Sunday morning around 5 a.m. The lows will be around 39 degrees with light winds coming from the south.

For the day after Valentine’s, rain remains on the horizon during the early morning before tapering off into a mostly cloudy forecast. Highs will be near 51 degrees again.

Overnight, it’ll be partly cloudy with lows around 34 degrees.

A warming trend is on the forecast for next week, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Presidents Day brings partly sunny skies and moderate temperatures yet again as highs remain in the low to mid-50s.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with lows around 39 degrees.

Mostly overcast skies roll in on Tuesday, with highs near 60 degrees.

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy but cool. Lows will fall around 50 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday will see temperatures in the lower and upper 60s, along with more rainy forecasts.

