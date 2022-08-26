Meet the legends in Miami University’s football ‘Cradle of Coaches’

Combined Shape Caption Bob and Dorothy Blaik unveil the statue for Earl Blaik during a ceremony for the Cradle of Coaches before Miami University's football game against Army on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2011 at Yager Stadium in Oxford. Staff photo by Samantha Grier. Credit: Samantha Grier Credit: Samantha Grier Combined Shape Caption Bob and Dorothy Blaik unveil the statue for Earl Blaik during a ceremony for the Cradle of Coaches before Miami University's football game against Army on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2011 at Yager Stadium in Oxford. Staff photo by Samantha Grier. Credit: Samantha Grier Credit: Samantha Grier

Earl “Red” Blaik was the head football coach at Dartmouth College from 1934 to 1940 and at the United States Military Academy from 1941 to 1958. Blaik compiled a record of 166–48–14 over the course of his college coaching career. His Army football teams won three consecutive national championships in 1944, 1945 and 1946.

He played at Miami from 1915-17.

Paul Brown

Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Bengals head coach Paul Brown photographed in 1972. Brown founded the Cleveland Browns and then went on to found the Cincinnati Bengals. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVE Credit: Dayton Daily News Archive Credit: Dayton Daily News Archive Combined Shape Caption Cincinnati Bengals head coach Paul Brown photographed in 1972. Brown founded the Cleveland Browns and then went on to found the Cincinnati Bengals. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVE Credit: Dayton Daily News Archive Credit: Dayton Daily News Archive

Paul Brown was both the co-founder and first coach of the Cleveland Browns, a team named after him. In 1968, Brown co-founded and was the first coach of the Cincinnati Bengals. During his playing days, Brown was a starting quarterback at Miami University.

Woody Hayes

Combined Shape Caption In this Nov. 16, 1957, file photo, Ohio State football coach Woody Hayes, center, gets a clothes-on dunking in the Ohio State dressing room shortly after Ohio State University won the Big Ten championship and clinched a Rose Bowl bid by defeating Iowa 17-13, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/File) Combined Shape Caption In this Nov. 16, 1957, file photo, Ohio State football coach Woody Hayes, center, gets a clothes-on dunking in the Ohio State dressing room shortly after Ohio State University won the Big Ten championship and clinched a Rose Bowl bid by defeating Iowa 17-13, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/File)

Woody Hayes served as the head coach at Denison University from 1946 to 1948, Miami University from 1949 to 1950, and Ohio State from 1951 to 1978, compiling a career college football record of 238-72-10. Hayes led the 1950 Miami Redskins team to an appearance in the Salad Bowl, where they defeated Arizona State.

Paul Dietzel

Combined Shape Caption A statue is unveiled of Paul Dietzel in the Cradle of Coaches Plaza at Miami University on Saturday, Oct. 23. Staff photo by Samantha Grier. Credit: Samantha Grier Credit: Samantha Grier Combined Shape Caption A statue is unveiled of Paul Dietzel in the Cradle of Coaches Plaza at Miami University on Saturday, Oct. 23. Staff photo by Samantha Grier. Credit: Samantha Grier Credit: Samantha Grier

Paul Dietzel served as the head coach at LSU from 1955 to 1961, the United States Military Academy from 1962 to 1965, and the University of South Carolina from 1966 to 1974, compiling a career record of 109–95–5. Dietzel played center at Miami and was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the 1948 NFL Draft.

Ara Parseghian

Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Jan. 1, 1971, file photo, Notre Dame coach Ara Parseghian is carried off the field by his players after defeating Texas, 24-11, in the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game, in Dallas. Parseghian took over a foundering Notre Dame football program and restored it to glory with two national championships in 11 seasons. (AP Photo/File) Combined Shape Caption FILE - In this Jan. 1, 1971, file photo, Notre Dame coach Ara Parseghian is carried off the field by his players after defeating Texas, 24-11, in the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game, in Dallas. Parseghian took over a foundering Notre Dame football program and restored it to glory with two national championships in 11 seasons. (AP Photo/File)

Ara Parseghian guided the University of Notre Dame to national championships in 1966 and 1973. He was a running back at Miami during his playing days. After his professional playing career with the Cleveland Browns, Parseghian became an assistant coach and then head coach at Miami University from 1951 to 1956.

John Pont

Combined Shape Caption John Pont finished his playing career at Miami as the school's all-time leading rusher. He still ranks No. 7 on the list with 2,457 yards. Credit: Miami University Credit: Miami University Combined Shape Caption John Pont finished his playing career at Miami as the school's all-time leading rusher. He still ranks No. 7 on the list with 2,457 yards. Credit: Miami University Credit: Miami University

John Pont played halfback during at Miami University. He later went on to become a head coach with Miami University, Yale, Northwestern and Indiana. Pont was the only Indiana University coach to take a team to the Rose Bowl.

Jim Root

Combined Shape Caption Jim Root. Former Miami University quarterback who is in the Cradle of Coaches. Combined Shape Caption Jim Root. Former Miami University quarterback who is in the Cradle of Coaches.

Jim Root served as the head football coach at the University of New Hampshire from 1968 to 1971 and at the College of William & Mary from 1972 to 1979, compiling a career college football record of 57–62–2. Root was a quarterback for Miami. He later played professionally with the Chicago Cardinals in the NFL and the Ottawa Rough Riders of the CFL.

Weeb Ewbank

Combined Shape Caption Weeb Ewbank, a member of Miami’s Athletic Hall of Fame Class, inducted in 1969, and former Super Bowl winning coach of the New York Jets. Ewbank is pictured in his basement surrounded by football memorabilia in this 1998 file photo. STAFF FILE/1998 Credit: SKIP PETERSON Credit: SKIP PETERSON Combined Shape Caption Weeb Ewbank, a member of Miami’s Athletic Hall of Fame Class, inducted in 1969, and former Super Bowl winning coach of the New York Jets. Ewbank is pictured in his basement surrounded by football memorabilia in this 1998 file photo. STAFF FILE/1998 Credit: SKIP PETERSON Credit: SKIP PETERSON

Weeb Ewbank led the Baltimore Colts to consecutive NFL championships in 1958 and 1959 and the New York Jets to victory in Super Bowl III in 1969. He is the only coach to win a championship in both the NFL and the AFL. Ewbank was a multi-sport star at Miami University, playing baseball, basketball and football. Ewbank was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1978.

Bo Schembechler

Combined Shape Caption Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler, left, meets with Ohio State coach Woody Hayes in this undated photo,. Schembechler is the winningest coach in Michigan football history. (AP Photo) Combined Shape Caption Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler, left, meets with Ohio State coach Woody Hayes in this undated photo,. Schembechler is the winningest coach in Michigan football history. (AP Photo)

Bo Schembechler served as the head football coach at Miami University from 1963 to 1968 and at the University of Michigan from 1969 to 1989, compiling a career record of 234–65–8. Schembechler played as a tackle at Miami, where he was coached by Woody Hayes, for whom he would later serve as an assistant coach at Ohio State University. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a coach in 1993.

Bill Narduzzi

Combined Shape Caption Bill Narduzzi is in the Miami University Cradle of Coaches. Combined Shape Caption Bill Narduzzi is in the Miami University Cradle of Coaches.

Bill Narduzzi was the head football coach at Youngstown State University from 1975 to 1985, compiling a record of 68–51–1. Narduzzi played several positions at Miami University, including tight end, guard and tackle.

Rick Carter

Combined Shape Caption Rick Carter is in the Miami University Cradle of Coaches. Combined Shape Caption Rick Carter is in the Miami University Cradle of Coaches.

Rick Carter served as the head football coach Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana from 1966 to1971, Hanover College from 1972 to 1976, the University of Dayton from 1977 to 1980, and the College of the Holy Cross from 1981 to 1985, compiling a career college football coaching record of 137–58–7. His 1980 Dayton team won the NCAA Division III Football Championship, ending up with a record of 14–0 that season. Carter received a master’s degree from Miami University.

John Harbaugh

Combined Shape Caption John Harbaugh looks around the new David and Anita Dauch Indoor Sports Center at Miami University before a ribbon cutting ceremony, Saturday, Apr. 25, 2015. GREG LYNCH / STAFF Credit: Greg Lynch Credit: Greg Lynch Combined Shape Caption John Harbaugh looks around the new David and Anita Dauch Indoor Sports Center at Miami University before a ribbon cutting ceremony, Saturday, Apr. 25, 2015. GREG LYNCH / STAFF Credit: Greg Lynch Credit: Greg Lynch

John Harbaugh is the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, who won the Super Bowl in 2013. Harbaugh played defensive back at Miami University, graduating in 1984.

Next up? ... A Super Bowl win on his second try is going to land Miami University alum — and Los Angeles Rams head football Coach Sean McVay — a place in the school’s famed “cradle.”

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay participates in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility in Irvine, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay participates in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility in Irvine, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

McVay was the youngest coach — hired at 30 — in NFL history and the youngest to coach in a Super Bowl.

Miami officials recently announced that work has begun on McVay’s statue and it will soon stand alongside the statues of NFL and collegiate football coaching greats already featured under the giant “Cradle Of Coaches” banner at Yager Stadium.

A wide receiver for the RedHawks from 2004-2007, McVay caught 39 passes for 312 yards during his four-year career.