Meet Cincinnati Zoo’s little penguin chicks: Mars and Rover

Mars & Rover to you!”

Little penguins are the world’s smallest species of penguin and are native to the coastlines of southern Australia and New Zealand. They are blue and grow to an average 12 to 14 inches and 3.3 pounds.

The chicks and the rest of the colony will be in their new habitat in Roo Valley later this year, the zoo said.

The zoo first announced the penguins’ arrival Jan. 14, saying the two chicks hatched in the last 24 hours.