Meet Cincinnati Zoo’s little penguin chicks: Mars and Rover

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Friday announced out-of-this-world names for its 4-week-old little penguin chicks.
The names are a nod to the successful NASA mission of landing a rover on Mars this week, and were announced in verse form on social media:
“Some planets are red
these penguins are blue
we’re excited to introduce
Mars & Rover to you!”
Little penguins are the world’s smallest species of penguin and are native to the coastlines of southern Australia and New Zealand. They are blue and grow to an average 12 to 14 inches and 3.3 pounds.
The chicks and the rest of the colony will be in their new habitat in Roo Valley later this year, the zoo said.
The zoo first announced the penguins’ arrival Jan. 14, saying the two chicks hatched in the last 24 hours.
