Mayfield Brain & Spine Center planning new Springboro facility

One of southwestern Ohio’s top medical providers will be entering the Dayton region.
Mayfield Brain & Spine Center has purchased 4.25 acres on undeveloped land at the western terminus of Pinnacle Point Drive in Springboro for a new medical office building.
Springboro City Council approved the sale of the property to Synergy REIT, the assignee of Synergy Austin Place, LLC, for $233,750, or about $55,000 an acre.
Preliminary site plans for the proposed 16,147-square-foot building are scheduled for review at Wednesday’s Planning Commission meeting at 6 p.m. at the Springboro City Building.
The property is located approximately 400 feet west of the intersection of Pinnacle Point Drive and West Tech Boulevard in The Ascent portion of the South Tech Business Park and is on the Montgomery County side of Springboro. The building will face Interstate 75 and is near the Dayton Children’s Hospital South Campus.
City officials said the submitted plans also include a surgery center, but that portion of the proposed plan for the site is not included in this review.
In his report, City Planner Dan Boron said the Planning Commission may authorize this item to be placed on a future Planning Commission regular meeting agenda for formal approval of the site plan. The earliest date that could occur would be Aug. 10 and no action by city council on this agenda item, he said.
Mayfield Brain & Spine is a Cincinnati-based independent physician practice that provides care for patients at 14 of the region’s hospitals. The organization operates locations in Norwood, Green Twp., West Chester, and Crestview Heights, Ky., according to its website.
The Mayfield Clinic has treated hundreds of thousands of patients since its establishment in 1937 by Dr. Frank H. Mayfield. Internationally recognized as a leader in neurological surgery, the full-service patient care provider treats 25,000 patients from 30 states in a typical year. Mayfield care teams are organized into five specialty areas: spine health, brain tumors, neurovascular, Chiari malformation and neurofunctional disorders., according to its website.
