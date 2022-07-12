journal-news logo
X

Mayfield Brain & Spine Center planning new Springboro facility

The Springboro Planning Commission will review the preliminary site plan for a new medical office building off West Tech Drive. This is an artist's rendering of the new proposed facility. CONTRIBUTED/CITY OF SPRINGBORO

Combined ShapeCaption
The Springboro Planning Commission will review the preliminary site plan for a new medical office building off West Tech Drive. This is an artist's rendering of the new proposed facility. CONTRIBUTED/CITY OF SPRINGBORO

Local News
By
23 minutes ago

One of southwestern Ohio’s top medical providers will be entering the Dayton region.

Mayfield Brain & Spine Center has purchased 4.25 acres on undeveloped land at the western terminus of Pinnacle Point Drive in Springboro for a new medical office building.

Springboro City Council approved the sale of the property to Synergy REIT, the assignee of Synergy Austin Place, LLC, for $233,750, or about $55,000 an acre.

ExploreSpringboro may expand its DORA district to include South Main Street

Preliminary site plans for the proposed 16,147-square-foot building are scheduled for review at Wednesday’s Planning Commission meeting at 6 p.m. at the Springboro City Building.

The property is located approximately 400 feet west of the intersection of Pinnacle Point Drive and West Tech Boulevard in The Ascent portion of the South Tech Business Park and is on the Montgomery County side of Springboro. The building will face Interstate 75 and is near the Dayton Children’s Hospital South Campus.

Combined ShapeCaption
The Springboro Planning Commission will review the preliminary site plan for a new medical office building off West Tech Drive. The red box outlines where the new proposed facility will be located. CONTRIBUTED/CITY OF SPRINGBORO

The Springboro Planning Commission will review the preliminary site plan for a new medical office building off West Tech Drive. The red box outlines where the new proposed facility will be located. CONTRIBUTED/CITY OF SPRINGBORO

Combined ShapeCaption
The Springboro Planning Commission will review the preliminary site plan for a new medical office building off West Tech Drive. The red box outlines where the new proposed facility will be located. CONTRIBUTED/CITY OF SPRINGBORO

City officials said the submitted plans also include a surgery center, but that portion of the proposed plan for the site is not included in this review.

ExploreSpringboro hires new school superintendent

In his report, City Planner Dan Boron said the Planning Commission may authorize this item to be placed on a future Planning Commission regular meeting agenda for formal approval of the site plan. The earliest date that could occur would be Aug. 10 and no action by city council on this agenda item, he said.

Mayfield Brain & Spine is a Cincinnati-based independent physician practice that provides care for patients at 14 of the region’s hospitals. The organization operates locations in Norwood, Green Twp., West Chester, and Crestview Heights, Ky., according to its website.

The Mayfield Clinic has treated hundreds of thousands of patients since its establishment in 1937 by Dr. Frank H. Mayfield. Internationally recognized as a leader in neurological surgery, the full-service patient care provider treats 25,000 patients from 30 states in a typical year. Mayfield care teams are organized into five specialty areas: spine health, brain tumors, neurovascular, Chiari malformation and neurofunctional disorders., according to its website.

In Other News
1
Ohio lawmakers introduce bill banning abortion beginning at conception
2
WATCH: How you can gain power over diabetes
3
WATCH: Feeling lonely as you age? Joining a gym can help, local expert...
4
WATCH: Local doctor says bone density matters for women and men
5
New building coming at Springboro’s Wright Station

About the Author

Follow Ed Richter on facebookFollow Ed Richter on twitter

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top