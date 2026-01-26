Many colleges, universities closed Monday, still assessing for the rest of the week

All Sinclair Community College campus locations are closed Monday, but remote/online classes remain ongoing as regularly scheduled. Students and staff were notified on Sunday of Monday’s closure.

“We continue to monitor the winter weather conditions this week. Any potential impact to classes or campus remaining open will be communicated. We appreciate the work of Sinclair’s maintenance department throughout today and this past weekend to treat out sidewalks, walkways and parking lots,” a representative of the college said.

The University of Dayton announced Sunday night it would close through noon Monday and provided guidance to employees and staff about remote work and learning, as well as what’s open and closed on campus, according to a statement from the university.

The university has been communicating weather conditions, safety tips and the status of campus facilities since Friday and will continue to do so throughout the week, according to its statement.

The university continues to monitor weather conditions and will make announcements about the rest of the week as appropriate.

At Cedarville University, classes are canceled for Monday. No decision has been made for other days this week at this time, according to a spokesperson.

Central State University is also closed Monday, according to a spokesperson, who added that the university is still making assessments for classes for the rest of the week. The university’s decision for the remainder of the week will be based on the roads, temperature and additional weather conditions.

Due to the winter weather emergency, Wright State University’s Dayton and Lake campuses are closed Monday. All classes are canceled, and all university offices are closed, a spokesperson said.

Fore more updates, visit wright.edu.

Miami University’s campuses will remain closed on Monday. Residence halls will remain open, and dining halls, the Recreation Center, and Student Health Services opened at 10 a.m. Monday, according to the university. All other services will be closed, and all events are canceled.

Classes will be canceled Monday to allow students added flexibility in their return-to-campus. For students who cannot arrive by Tuesday due to the snow, Miami University is instructing them communicate with their faculty directly.

If severe weather requires further changes to Miami’s normal schedule, it will be posted to Miami’s home pages MiamiOH.edu or MiamiOH.edu/Regionals. The latest updates can be found at miamioh.edu/news.

At Wittenberg University, with the ongoing winter storm, snow accumulation, and extreme cold, it will be moving to remote operations on Monday with remote course instruction extending to Tuesday, according to the university’s latest update.

For Monday and Tuesday, courses, labs, and studios should move to remote instruction as much as feasible.

The Health, Wellness, and Athletics Complex, Thomas Library, and the Benham-Pence Student Center will remain open during this time, according to the University.

Athletics practices will be held on Monday at coaches’ discretion. Student-athletes should connect with their respective coaches.

For more information, visit wittenberg.edu/alert.

All Clark State College locations, including classes and other services, will operate virtually on Monday and Tuesday due to inclement weather. All buildings will be closed. Students should contact instructors or supervisors for more information.

All Edison State Community College locations are closed Monday due to severe weather.