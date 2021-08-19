Man pleads guilty to attempted murder of Warren County deputy

Caption Lance C. Runion

Prosecutors said Runion will be required first to serve a mandatory seven-year prison sentence on the highest firearm specification. After serving that seven-year prison sentence, Runion also must serve a prison sentence on the underlying offenses, and faces a maximum of 11 to 16 ½ year sentence for those (merged) offenses. All told, Runion faces a maximum of 18 to 23 ½ years in prison.

Caption Warren County Sheriff's Deputy Sara Vaught

On Feb. 15, Warren County Communications received a 911 call from Runion’s brother and dispatched Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies to Runion’s residence at 7831 Hunt Club Drive in Deerfield Twp.

Deputies knocked on Runion’s front door multiple times, attempting to check on his safety. Ultimately, when Deputy Vaught arrived on Runion’s front porch, Runion opened his front door and immediately fired a Ruger LCP 9mm revolver directly at Vaught. Vaught was not struck and returned fire, striking and disabling Runion.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on scene approximately 60 seconds after Runion was struck, and administered medical treatment to him.

“That Ring doorbell video demonstrates just how quickly, and without any warning, that a situation can become deadly for the women and men who wear the uniform. It also demonstrates how highly trained and skilled Deputy Vaught and our other Warren County law enforcement officers are in responding to these types of life-threatening situations,” said Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell. “While I’m grateful that she was miraculously unharmed, her bravery and training absolutely contributed to her being able to go home from work that night.”