Man killed after SUV hits trailer pulled over on US 35 in Preble County

A West Alexandria man died Tuesday morning after an SUV hit a trailer on the side of the road in Preble County.

The crash was reported at 7:49 a.m. on U.S. 35 West near Washington Twin Road.

Richard B. Laycock, 59, of West Alexandria was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado west on U.S. 35 when he pulled over to adjust a load being hauled on a homemade trailer, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

Laycock and his adult daughter were both outside of the truck near the trailer when a 2021 Kia SUV hit the left rear corner of the trailer.

Laycock was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. His daughter and the driver of the Kia — a 28-year-old West Alexandria woman — were taken to Kettering Health Preble with non-life-threatening injuries.

Eaton Fire and EMS and West Alexandria EMS also responded to the scene. The Ohio Department of Transportation and Eaton Public Maintenance helped with road closures as deputies investigated.

The road was closed for approximately 2½ hours.

The crash remains under investigation by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

