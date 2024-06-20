Guest injured at Kings Island, ‘believed’ hit by Banshee roller coaster

One person injured Wednesday night at Kings Island likely was struck by the Banshee roller coaster, park officials said.
Kings Island said in a released statement that a person entered a restricted area around 8 p.m. at the Banshee ride, where he was “believed” to have been hit by the roller coaster. The victim was taken to UC Medical Center in unknown condition.
“Kings Island’s focus continues to be on the welfare of the guest and his family,” the statement read.
It is not clear how old the victim is, nor why he entered a restricted area.
The ride will remain closed for an investigation by local officials and park personnel.
Kings Island debuted the $24 million roller coaster Banshee for the 2014 season.
