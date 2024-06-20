Man hit by roller coaster at Kings Island

In a statement, Kings Island said the man entered a restricted area at the Banshee around 8 p.m. and was believed to have been hit by the ride.

A witness said the man told a greeter at the Banshee ride that he needed to get back on the ride because he lost something. The worker told the individual there was nothing they could do until the ride closed.

According to the witness, the man continued to wander near the ride and eventually went through a restricted gate. The man was dressed similarly to Kings Island employees so some assumed he was a manager or worker, the witness said.

An individual riding the Banshee seated in the front row said it sounded like they hit a deer at the time of the accident.

The person hit was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“Kings Island’s focus continues to be on the welfare of the guest and his family,” the park said.