Major winter storm brings record snow; accumulation exceeds 1 inch an hour in parts

The highest snowfall total reported so far in the region is a foot of snow in Trotwood, as of 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Snowfall of 6.4 inches was reported as of 7 a.m. at the Dayton International Airport, breaking a record of 5 inches of snow for Jan. 25 set in 2023, NWS data show. The additional accumulation likely will shatter the three-year-old record.

The entire region is under a Level 2 snow emergency, issued by county sheriffs, due to hazardous driving conditions. The declaration warns that only drivers who feel it is necessary should be out on roadways.

Although city and county road crews and the Ohio Department of Transportation have been working around the clock since Saturday night, roads are covering quickly with snow rates this morning exceeding one inch an hour in parts of the region, according to the NWS.

The high for today is expected to reach around 23 degrees. However, the temperature will plunge as bitterly cold air moves in once the snow stops falling later tonight.

A cold weather advisory will be in effect from midnight through 6 p.m. Monday, issued by the NWS, for wind chills between minus 10 and minus 15 degrees, followed by dangerous cold with wind chills of 25 degrees below zero possible, which led the NWS to issue an extreme cold watch for Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

The significant winter storm also has caused numerous flights across the U.S. to be canceled or delayed. Dayton International Airport for Sunday reported 22 departure cancellations plus two delays in addition to 20 canceled arriving flights.

The airport on Friday issued a news release with the following advisories for travelers:

Allow extra time to arrive safely

Check with airlines for travel alerts like delays or cancellations

Dress with the extreme cold and snowy conditions in mind

Know that crews are working to keep conditions safe

➡️For the most up to date information on arrivals and departures, visit flydayton.com or check your airline app.

MORE WEATHER CONTENT

Stay on top of the latest news with this big storm: