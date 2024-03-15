Local person with measles exposed others at Disney on Ice production

People who were at either of those locations during those time frames should call their local health department so they can assess your vaccination status, provide information regarding signs and symptoms of measles, and inform you of the next steps to keep you and others protected, Public Health said.

For the Disney on Ice performance, anyone who attended the show or was in the building up to two hours after the show ended may have been exposed to measles.

Montgomery County residents should call 937-225-5991 or visit www.phdmc.org. Greene County residents should call 937-805-9122. Residents from other counties should call their local health department.

The first case of the measles in Montgomery County was announced on Feb. 4 when more than 230 patients at Dayton Children’s Hospital were exposed to a measles patient in the emergency department, plus an unknown number of their family members.

The measles virus is highly contagious in part because it can live for up to two hours in the air where an infected person coughed or sneezed, state health officials say.

Infection often occurs when people breathe contaminated air or touch surfaces with the virus and then touch their eyes, noses or mouths.

Symptoms include high fever, runny nose, cough, loss of appetite and red, watery eyes.

A rash, which is a trademark symptom of the disease, usually lasts 5 to 6 days and begins at the hairline, moves to the face and upper neck and proceeds down the body, state health officials said.

Jen Balduf contributed to this story.