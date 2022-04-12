journal-news logo
Local grad’s pop duo advances to semifinals of ‘American Song Contest’

A pop duo including a graduate from Kettering Fairmont High School have advanced to the semifinals on NBC’s “American Song Contest.”

Partners Colton Jones and Dani Brillhart are competing as Ni/Co, derived from the first to letters of his first name and the last two of hers. Jones graduated from Fairmont in 2012.

The duo performed their original song “The Difference” for the show’s third episode.

Semifinal rounds will begin starting April 25.

The “American Song Contest” is based on the “Eurovision Song Contest,” and features live original music performances from artists representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories and the District of Columba, all competing to be voted the best original song.

Ni/Co is representing Alabama, where Jones once lived and went to school.

The duo gained popularity in 2019 with YouTube videos featuring original songs and unique versions of popular cover songs, which have garnered more than 40 million views.

Jones is the son of Mary Irby-Jones, a former editor with the Dayton Daily News and current Midwest regional editor for USA Today’s regional newspaper network, overseeing Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

