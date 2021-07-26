Local frontline workers urge vaccines to head off new surge

Frontline workers on Monday morning urged local people who aren’t vaccinated yet to get immunized to protect themselves and hospital capacity, as the Delta variant becomes more prevalent in Ohio.
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions have all been climbing over the last few weeks and some COVID-19 units that had been taken down have been opened back up.
In Ohio, there were 444 people current hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sunday, up from 227 two weeks prior.
“We’ve already opened up a second hallway for us,” Lindsey Call, ICU nurse with Miami Valley Hospital, said. “We’re on the verge of opening a third. So that just tells you the increase in numbers just in this past week or two.
Call and other speakers shared as part of a press conference Monday morning by Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association to discuss the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in the Dayton region.
Jennifer Lutz, emergency department nurse and educator at Mercy Health Urbana Hospital, last winter had COVID-19, was treated in critical care, and was off work a total of 10 weeks.
“I have a passion about people getting vaccinated. I know that if there would have been a vaccine available prior to December of last year, I would have received it,” Lutz said. “It makes critical differences in people’s lives. People don’t want to be as sick as I was.”