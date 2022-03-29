Local expert answers top reader questions about cataract surgery

Our readers have questions about cataract surgery, and Dr. Brian Stahl, a renowned cataract and refractive surgeon and owner of Stahl Vision, offered answers and expert advice as part of our In Your Prime series.
Stahl explained cataracts and cataract treatment options.
Watch the video above for his answers about when to have the surgery on your eyes and if a cataract will ever return.
Our In Your Prime series gives you information you can trust about managing your health and finances, Medicare options and living a fulfilled life in retirement and beyond.
The video above is just a portion of a program in which Jana Collier, the publisher of the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and the Journal-News, sits down with these local experts and leaders in their field to discuss the following subjects:
- Megan Ulrich from Maple Knoll Communities: What living in a senior community means in today’s world.
- Dr. David de la Peña of Kettering Health: Advice on how to keep our bones and joints healthy.
- Dr. Keren Rey of Kettering Health: How to treat foot pain at home.
Watch the full program below.